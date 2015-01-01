Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Guided by Opara et al.'s (2022), Integrated Model of the Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide and Intersectionality Theory, the current study examined contextual stressors experienced disparately by Black youth (racial discrimination, poverty, and community violence) as moderators of the association between individual motivating factors for suicidal thoughts and behaviors (perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, and hopelessness) and active suicidal ideation.



METHOD: Participants were 457 Black adolescent boys (mean age = 15.31, SD = 1.26) who completed self-report surveys.



RESULTS: As predicted, the association between perceived burdensomeness and active suicidal ideation was significantly moderated by economic stress. In addition, the association between peer belongingness and suicidal ideation was significantly moderated by racial discrimination, but there were no moderating effects for school belongingness. Finally, the association between hopelessness and suicidal ideation was significantly moderated by both racial discrimination and witnessing community violence.



CONCLUSION: These findings highlight the need for research, interventions, and policy work devoted to using integrated approaches of individual and socioeconomically relevant patterns of suicidal thoughts and behaviors to support Black youth exposed to various forms of structural oppression.

