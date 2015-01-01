|
Citation
|
Douglas RD, Alli JO, Gaylord-Harden N, Opara I, Gilreath T. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38411036
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Guided by Opara et al.'s (2022), Integrated Model of the Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide and Intersectionality Theory, the current study examined contextual stressors experienced disparately by Black youth (racial discrimination, poverty, and community violence) as moderators of the association between individual motivating factors for suicidal thoughts and behaviors (perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, and hopelessness) and active suicidal ideation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Black youth; interpersonal theory of suicide; intersectionality