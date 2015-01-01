|
Citation
|
Chapman-Hilliard C, Pelham T, Mollo V, Henry P, Miller B, Yankura J, Denton EG. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38411306
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide risk for youth in resource- limited settings has been largely underrepresented in the literature and requires targeted examination of practical ways to address this growing public health concern. The present study focuses on the clinical utility of depression risk assessment tools addressing how and for whom suicide prevention intervention is most beneficial within a low-middle-income-country, high suicide risk youth sample.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; Guyana; PVEST; suicide prevention; youth risk