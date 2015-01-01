Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is the third leading cause of death among US young adults, with significant racial/ethnic disparities related to the risk for suicide among Latine young adults. Despite the elevated risk for suicide, culturally relevant risk factors are not well-known. Intergenerational acculturative conflict (IAC) among Latine youth is a sociocultural factor associated with suicide ideation.



METHOD: Although widely cited, the interpersonal theory of suicide (IPTS) lacks consistent support among Latine groups. The following cross-sectional study examined relationships between IAC categories (cultural preference, autonomy, and dating/staying out late), IPTS risk factors (i.e., thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness), and suicide ideation frequency among 376 Mexican descent college students sampled using participant pools and snowball sampling (73.7% female: M(age) = 19.88).



RESULTS: Mediation analyses supported the hypotheses that IPTS risk factors partially explained the links between IAC categories and suicide ideation frequency.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings advance our understanding of how sociocultural constructs, such as IAC, influence the IPTS and future advancements in culturally responsive treatments for suicide.

