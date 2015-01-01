SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Meza JI, Piña-Watson B, Lopez D, Bonilla GS, Sanchez MR, Manzo G, Garcia A. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.13067

38414324

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is the third leading cause of death among US young adults, with significant racial/ethnic disparities related to the risk for suicide among Latine young adults. Despite the elevated risk for suicide, culturally relevant risk factors are not well-known. Intergenerational acculturative conflict (IAC) among Latine youth is a sociocultural factor associated with suicide ideation.

METHOD: Although widely cited, the interpersonal theory of suicide (IPTS) lacks consistent support among Latine groups. The following cross-sectional study examined relationships between IAC categories (cultural preference, autonomy, and dating/staying out late), IPTS risk factors (i.e., thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness), and suicide ideation frequency among 376 Mexican descent college students sampled using participant pools and snowball sampling (73.7% female: M(age)  = 19.88).

RESULTS: Mediation analyses supported the hypotheses that IPTS risk factors partially explained the links between IAC categories and suicide ideation frequency.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings advance our understanding of how sociocultural constructs, such as IAC, influence the IPTS and future advancements in culturally responsive treatments for suicide.


college; Latine; sociocultural; suicide

