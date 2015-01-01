|
Gustavsen I, Gustavsen WR, Gajdzik T, Solyga VM. Tidsskr. Nor. Laegeforen. 2024; 144(3).
(Copyright © 2024, Norske Laegeforening)
38415575
BACKGROUND: Delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome (DNS) is a well-known complication following carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and develops in up to 50 % of adult survivors. The syndrome is probably immunologically mediated. Common symptoms are slowness, Parkinsonism and cognitive impairment. CASE PRESENTATION: A woman in her forties started to show gradually increasing symptoms of DNS a few days after an episode of severe CO poisoning. She received methylprednisolone 1 g intravenously on 3 consecutive days at around 7 weeks after the poisoning, with an immediate positive response to motor deficit symptoms. Thereafter, she gradually recovered and returned to full-time employment 4.5 months after the steroid treatment.
Language: no
*Carbon Monoxide Poisoning/complications/diagnosis/therapy; *Cognitive Dysfunction/etiology; Adult; Female; Humans; Retrospective Studies; Steroids