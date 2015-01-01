SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Maher CA, Pyo J, Hayes BE. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241234896

PMID

38410025

Abstract

Women's fear has been explained as rooted in fears of sexual assault-a phenomenon known as the shadow of sexual assault hypothesis. The current study extends this hypothesis to examine whether lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons' fear of hate crimes is shadowed by fears of sexual assault.

RESULTS indicate that bisexual and transgender persons express greater fear of hate crimes relative to others. This fear is explained by their fear of sexual assault-supporting the shadow hypothesis for bisexual and transgender persons.

FINDINGS suggest the importance of fear of sexual assault in explaining sexual and gender minorities' fear of hate crimes.


Language: en

Keywords

fear of crime; gender; hate crime; LGBT; shadow of sexual assault

