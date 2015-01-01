|
Citation
Maher CA, Pyo J, Hayes BE. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38410025
Abstract
Women's fear has been explained as rooted in fears of sexual assault-a phenomenon known as the shadow of sexual assault hypothesis. The current study extends this hypothesis to examine whether lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons' fear of hate crimes is shadowed by fears of sexual assault.
Language: en
Keywords
fear of crime; gender; hate crime; LGBT; shadow of sexual assault