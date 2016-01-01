Abstract

BACKGROUND: Accurate burn wound size estimation is important for resuscitation and subsequent management. It is also important for the development of referral guidelines in Nigeria.



OBJECTIVE: To establish whether a significant discrepancy exists in burn size estimation between referral centers and burn units.



METHODS: A retrospective review of burn patients managed at the burn unit of a premier tertiary hospital in Ibadan, southwestern Nigeria, between January 1, 2016, and October 31, 2019 was conducted. Patients' demographic and other characteristics, inclusive of TBSA estimation from point of referral and the burn unit, were retrieved and analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 96 burn injury records were found for the study period, with a male-to-female ratio of 1.3:1. Thirty-five records (36.5%) included no burn size estimation by the referring physician. There was a statistically significant difference in TBSA estimation between referring physicians and burn unit physicians (P =.015). Burn wounds were more likely to be overestimated than underestimated (P =.016). Overestimation is more likely with minor burns and in pediatric patients. Underestimation was more likely in adults.



CONCLUSION: There is a significant difference in burn size estimation between burn unit physicians and referring physicians. This finding underscores the need for continuous education on burn estimation to aid proper referral and management.

