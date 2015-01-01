Abstract

We examined the records of the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for all female homicides from 2012 to 2021 to ascertain the rate of femicide. The investigative data were subcategorized as femicides and nonfemicides. The records included autopsy, toxicology, and investigators' reports. All underwent autopsy examination. The relationship of the perpetrator, cause of death, and special circumstances were examined in conjunction with the United Nations operational criteria. If the death investigation did not identify the suspected perpetrator, news media were searched for a reported homicide or manslaughter arrest. The total number of homicides was 271, and 259 (96%) could be further categorized, of which 181 (70%) were femicides. Differences between the 2 cohorts included causes of death (P's < 0.001), age at death (P < 0.001), and the involvement of murder-suicide (P < 0.001). No differences were observed for race, and the yearly rate of femicides did not increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en