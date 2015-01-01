Abstract

Multiple studies have documented various factors that influence or determine forensic pathologist classification of manner of death. There do not appear to be any published studies on manner of death classification specifically regarding arrest-related deaths (ARDs). The goal of this study was to consider a large body of cases of nonfirearm ARDs to analyze the homicide classification with regards to numerous decedent and practitioner (medical examiner/coroner [ME/C]) variables. We analyzed 1145 US autopsy reports from the years 2006-2020, inclusive, and considered decedent variables of age, ethnicity, height, weight, body mass index, toxicology, and mention of a conducted electrical weapon and ME/C influence variables of gender, country region, and year. We found that the homicide classification likelihood increased by a factor of 1.04-1.05 per year, 1.34-1.37 for a female medical examiner, and 1.4-1.5 going from Southern states to Western states. There is an increasing trend for ME/C to label nonfirearm ARDs as homicides in the United States. The homicide classification is more common in Western states and less common in Southern states, and it was more common with a female ME/C.

