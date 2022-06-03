Abstract

Dealing with a mass casualty incident presents many challenges in the clinical and preclinical situation. There are various systems and structures to address this problem. In the present work, the management of the train accident near Garmisch-Partenkirchen on 3 June 2022 is evaluated with the aid of the recommendations of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief for hospital alarm and deployment planning as well as the recommendations from the terror and disaster surgical care training of the German Academy of Trauma Surgery and the findings are presented from the perspective of a regional trauma center. It also discusses which key factors in the present case have proved to be successful and in which areas there is still a need for improvement.



===



Die Bewältigung eines Massenanfalls von Verletzten stellt Klinik und Präklinik vor große Herausforderungen. Es existieren verschiedene Systeme und Strukturen, um diesem Problem zu begegnen. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wird die Bewältigung des Zugunglücks vom 03.06.2022 bei Garmisch-Partenkirchen mithilfe der vom Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe herausgegebenen Empfehlungen zur Krankenhausalarm- und Einsatzplanung sowie der Empfehlungen aus der Terror-and-Disaster-Surgical-Care-Ausbildung der Akademie für Unfallchirurgie evaluiert, und es werden die Erkenntnisse aus Sicht eines regionalen Traumazentrums dargestellt. Außerdem wird erörtert, welche wesentlichen Faktoren sich im vorliegenden Fall bewährt haben, und in welchen Bereichen noch Nachbesserungsbedarf bestehen könnte

Language: de