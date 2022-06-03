|
Rauch L, Dotzer M, Händl T. Anaesthesiologie 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Management eines Massenanfalls von Verletzten nach den Empfehlungen des Bundesamtes für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe und den Prinzipien des Terror-and-Disaster-Surgical-Care-Konzepts in einem regionalen Traumazentrum
PMID
38413414
Dealing with a mass casualty incident presents many challenges in the clinical and preclinical situation. There are various systems and structures to address this problem. In the present work, the management of the train accident near Garmisch-Partenkirchen on 3 June 2022 is evaluated with the aid of the recommendations of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief for hospital alarm and deployment planning as well as the recommendations from the terror and disaster surgical care training of the German Academy of Trauma Surgery and the findings are presented from the perspective of a regional trauma center. It also discusses which key factors in the present case have proved to be successful and in which areas there is still a need for improvement.
Language: de
Alarm and deployment planning; Disaster management; Emergency admission; Railway accident; Triage concepts