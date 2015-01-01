Abstract

Gymnopilus orientispectabilis, also known as "big laughter mushroom," is a hallucinogenic poisonous mushroom that causes excessive laughter upon ingestion. From the fruiting bodies of G. orientispectabilis, eight lanostane-type triterpenoids (1-8), including seven novel compounds: gymnojunols A-G (2-8), were isolated. The chemical structures of these new compounds (2-8) were determined by analyzing their 1D and 2D NMR spectra and HR-EISMS, and their absolute configurations were unambiguously assigned by quantum chemical ECD calculations and a computational method coupled with a statistical procedure (DP4+). Upon evaluating autophagic activity, compounds 2, 6, and 7 increased LC3B-II levels in HeLa cells to a similar extent as bafilomycin, an autophagy inhibitor. In contrast, compound 8 decreased the levels of both LC3B-I and LC3B-II, and a similar effect was observed following treatment with rapamycin, an autophagy inducer. Our findings provide experimental evidence for new potential autophagy modulators in the hallucinogenic poisonous mushroom G. orientispectabilis.

