Rasmussen S, Martin B, Cramer RJ. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38411534
OBJECTIVE: Suicide remains a public health problem within the United Kingdom (UK) and globally. Impulsivity is a key risk factor within the Integrated Motivational-Volitional Model (IMV) of Suicide warranting further study. The current study applied a multi-dimensional impulsivity framework (UPPS-P) to differentiate suicidality subgroups within an IMV framework (i.e., no suicidal behavior, suicidal ideation only, and suicide attempt). Impulsivity subscales were evaluated as moderators of the suicidal ideation-future suicide attempt link.
Impulsivity; IMV; negative urgency; suicide; UPPS-P