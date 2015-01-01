Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide remains a public health problem within the United Kingdom (UK) and globally. Impulsivity is a key risk factor within the Integrated Motivational-Volitional Model (IMV) of Suicide warranting further study. The current study applied a multi-dimensional impulsivity framework (UPPS-P) to differentiate suicidality subgroups within an IMV framework (i.e., no suicidal behavior, suicidal ideation only, and suicide attempt). Impulsivity subscales were evaluated as moderators of the suicidal ideation-future suicide attempt link.



METHOD: Adults living in the UK (N = 1027) completed an online survey addressing demographics, impulsivity, psychological distress, and lifetime suicidal behavior. We used analysis of variance (ANOVA) and linear regression with simple slopes analyses to investigate study objectives.



RESULTS: Data analyses revealed that: (1) four impulsivity subtypes (negative urgency, positive urgency, lack of premeditation, sensation-seeking) differentially distinguished suicidal behavior groups; (b) negative urgency, positive urgency, and lack of premeditation were meaningfully associated with suicide outcomes, and (c) negative urgency served as a moderator of the suicidal ideation-future attempt link.



CONCLUSIONS: Urgency, regardless of positive or negative valence, is important for understanding differences in lifetime suicidal behavior. Sensation-seeking may play a protective role for direct suicidal behavior. Negative urgency may be the most prominent aspect of impulsivity when considered as an IMV moderator.



FINDINGS are contextualized with respect to impulsivity and IMV frameworks. Clinical implications involve accounting for negative urgency in suicide risk assessment and intervention.

