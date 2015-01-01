Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Globally, chest trauma remain as a prominent contributor to both morbidity and mortality. Notably, patients experiencing blunt chest trauma exhibit a higher mortality rate (11.65%) compared to those with penetrating chest trauma (5.63%).



AIM: This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to assess the mortality rate and its determinants in cases of traumatic chest injuries.



METHODS: The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) checklist guided the data synthesis process. Multiple advanced search methods, encompassing databases such as PubMed, Africa Index Medicus, Scopus, Embase, Science Direct, HINARI, and Google Scholar, were employed. The elimination of duplicate studies occurred using EndNote version X9. Quality assessment utilized the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale, and data extraction adhered to the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) format. Evaluation of publication bias was conducted via Egger's regression test and funnel plot, with additional sensitivity analysis. All studies included in this meta-analysis were observational, ultimately addressing the query, what is the pooled mortality rate of traumatic chest injury and its predictors in sub-Saharan Africa? RESULTS: Among the 845 identified original articles, 21 published original studies were included in the pooled mortality analysis for patients with chest trauma. The determined mortality rate was nine (95% CI: 6.35-11.65). Predictors contributing to mortality included age over 50 (AOR 3.5; 95% CI: 1.19-10.35), a time interval of 2-6 h between injury and admission (AOR 3.9; 95% CI: 2.04-7.51), injuries associated with the head and neck (AOR 6.28; 95% CI: 3.00-13.15), spinal injuries (AOR 7.86; 95% CI: 3.02-19.51), comorbidities (AOR 5.24; 95% CI: 2.93-9.40), any associated injuries (AOR 7.9; 95% CI: 3.12-18.45), cardiac injuries (AOR 5.02; 95% CI: 2.62-9.68), the need for ICU care (AOR 13.7; 95% CI: 9.59-19.66), and an Injury Severity Score (AOR 3.5; 95% CI: 10.6-11.60).



CONCLUSION: The aggregated mortality rate for traumatic chest injuries tends to be higher in sub-Saharan Africa. Factors such as age over 50 years, delayed admission (2-6 h), injuries associated with the head, neck, or spine, comorbidities, associated injuries, cardiac injuries, ICU admission, and increased Injury Severity Score were identified as positive predictors. Targeted intervention areas encompass the health sector, infrastructure, municipality, transportation zones, and the broader community.

