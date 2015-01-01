Abstract

BACKGROUND: Impaired driving is a public health issue, yet little is known concerning the prevalence of substance use in drivers involved in off-road vehicle crashes. The goal of the present study was to describe the demographics and prevalence of alcohol and drug use in drivers of off-road vehicle crashes.



METHODS: In this observational substudy, we collected clinical and toxicological data on all moderately or severely injured off-road vehicle drivers who had blood samples obtained within 6 h of the crash. Clinical data were extracted from patients' medical charts and toxicology analyses were performed for blood alcohol, cannabinoids, recreational drugs, and impairing medications.



RESULTS: Thirty-three injured drivers met the inclusion criteria. The mean age was 37.6 ± 13.4 years and 79% were male. Blood alcohol was detected in 58% of drivers and 42% of these were above the legal limit. Tetrahydrocannabinol was positive in 12% of drivers, and 18% were positive for recreational drugs. Opiates were detected in 21% of drivers. Overall, 85% were positive for at least one substance and 39% tested positive for multiple substances.



CONCLUSION: This study presents the first evidence of alcohol and drug use in off-road vehicle drivers after cannabis legalization in Canada. Our results show that over half of drivers in off-road vehicle crashes test positive for alcohol and 30% tested positive for THC, cocaine, or amphetamines. Opiates are also commonly detected in off-road vehicle drivers. Emergency department (ED) visits resulting from drug driving of off-road vehicles serve as an opportunity for screening, initiating treatment, and connecting patients to interventions for substance use disorders.

