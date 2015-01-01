Abstract

BACKGROUND: Discriminatory practices against minority populations are prominent, especially in the workplace. In particular, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or questioning (LGBTQ+) individuals experience several barriers and stressors more often than individuals who do not identify as LGBTQ+. Mistreatment is common among these individuals in their personal and professional lives. However, representation and perceptions of discrimination and bullying among attendings, residents, medical students, and other professionals who identify as LGBTQ+ and are "out" (openly acknowledging and expressing one's sexual orientation or gender identity) is seldom studied in orthopaedic surgery.



QUESTIONS/PURPOSES: (1) How often are orthopaedic trainees and professionals who identify as LGBTQ+ out in their workplaces? (2) What proportion of these individuals report experiencing discrimination, bullying, or differential treatment? (3) Is there regional variation in these reported experiences of bullying and discriminatory behaviors by orthopaedic trainees and professionals in the LGBTQ+ community? METHODS: Individuals registering for Pride Ortho, a community of LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies established in 2021 to provide mentorship, networking, and a sense of community among its members, completed an internet-based survey developed by organization leadership. A total of 156 individuals registering for the Pride Ortho community were eligible to participate in the internet-based survey. In all, 92% (144 of 156) fully completed the survey, 6% (10 of 156) partially completed it, and 1% (2 of 156) did not complete any part of the survey. Most respondents (64% [100 of 156]) identified as being LGBTQ+, with 77 members at the attending level of their careers. More than half of LGBTQ+ members (56% [56 of 100]) identified as cisgender women (individuals who identify as women and who were born female). Demographic information was privately collected and deidentified, and included sex assigned at birth, gender expression or identity (the social constructed role that an individual chooses to inhabit, regardless of that individual's assigned sex at birth), sexual orientation, self-identified race, location, level of training, and orthopaedic subspecialty.



RESULTS: Ninety-four percent (94 of 100) of LGBTQ+ respondents reported being out at their workplace, with nearly one-third of respondents indicating they were only partially out. Most (74% [74 of 100]) respondents reported either "yes" or "maybe" to perceived experiences of bullying, discrimination, or being treated differently. All individuals who partially completed the survey were straight or heterosexual and did not answer or answered "not applicable" to being out in their workplace. These individuals also all answered "no" to experiencing bullying, discrimination, or being treated differently. There was no geographic variation in reported experiences of bullying and discriminatory behaviors by orthopaedic trainees and professionals.



CONCLUSION: Most LGBTQ+ orthopaedic trainees and professionals are out in their workplaces, although they report experiencing discrimination and bullying more than do non-LGBTQ+ individuals. Bullying and discrimination can deter individuals from beginning and completing their training in orthopaedic surgery. We recommend that orthopaedic institutions not only enforce existing antidiscrimination legal mandates but also increase the visibility of LGBTQ+ faculty and residents. This effort should include the implementation of diversity and sensitivity training programs, strengthened by a structured process of monitoring, reporting, and integrating feedback from all members in the workplace to continuously refine policy adherence and identify the root cause of the reported perceptions of bullying and discrimination. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: To deepen our understanding of the experiences faced by sexual and gender minorities in orthopaedic surgery settings, it is crucial to quantify reports of perceived bullying and discrimination. Addressing these issues is key to creating a more diverse and empathetic workforce within orthopaedic institutions, which in turn can lead to improved patient care and a better work environment. Recognizing and understanding the specific contexts of these experiences is an essential starting point for developing a truly inclusive environment for both trainees and attending physicians.

