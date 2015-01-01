|
Citation
Zoran DL, Bassinger SC, Budke CM, Fridley JL. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e40.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
38415396
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The importance of companion animals in the daily lives of people, and the increasing incidence and severity of natural disasters impacting people and their animals, is very well documented. However, despite the advancement of companion animal response capabilities, decontamination remains an inconsistently implemented component of disaster response. The challenge for local authorities is their need for planning factors and protocols specific to companion animal decontamination which are generally lacking. Data is provided on the average time requirements, water use and containment resources necessary, and the personnel required to decontaminate (decon) a large number of companion dogs.
Language: en
Keywords
*Disaster Planning/methods; *Disasters; *Natural Disasters; Animals; Canine; decon planning; Decon station; Decontamination; Dogs; Humans; Pets; PPE