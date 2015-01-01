|
Mallick B, Best K, Carrico A, Ghosh T, Priodarshini R, Sultana Z, Samanta G. Environ. Hazards 2023; 22(5): 475-497.
38414812
Migration is often understood to be a livelihood strategy to cope with the effects of environmental threats and climate change. Yet, the extent to which migration decisions differ due to the type, severity, and frequency of environmental events has been little explored. This paper employs household surveys in southwestern Bangladesh to explore this research gap. A multinominal regression model is used to simulate reported future migration decisions (200 sample households) in the context of both rapid-onset (i.e. cyclone and flood) and slow-onset (salinity, siltation, and riverbank erosion) environmental phenomena.
adaptation planning; Bangladesh; environmental events; Migration decisions