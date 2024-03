Abstract

Commentary on: Chu YC, Wang HH, Chou FH, et al. Outcomes of trauma-informed care on the psychological health of women experiencing intimate partner violence: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Psychiatr Ment Health Nurs. 2023 Sep 12. doi: 10.1111/jpm.12976. Epub ahead of print.

Implications for practice and research



Delivery of trauma-informed care (TiC) may be effective in reducing depression in women who have been subject to intimate partner violence (IPV) immediately postintervention and at short (3 months) and medium (6 months) term follow-up.



Nurses appear well placed to engage women who have been subjected to IPV in TiC, deliver or direct them to specialist care and to undertake trials to evaluate the effects of …

Language: en