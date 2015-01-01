Abstract

Body-worn cameras are increasingly being used as a violence prevention tool in inpatient mental health wards. However, there remains a limited understanding of this technology from an implementation perspective, such as protocols and best practice guidance if cameras are to be used in these settings. This study explores the perspectives of patients, mental health staff, and senior management to understand the practical and ethical issues related to the implementation of body-worn cameras. Semi-structured interviews (n = 64) with 24 patients, 25 staff from acute wards, six Mental Health Nursing Directors, and 9 community-based patients were conducted. Interviews were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis. Ethical approval was granted by the Health Research Authority.



FINDINGS from this study show that the implementation of BWC in healthcare settings requires careful consideration. The perspectives of patients and staff demonstrate the complex reality of implementation alongside the consideration of practical and ethical issues around implementation that are essential to ensures that wards recognise the need to assess their capacity to use the cameras in a way that is fair and consistent for all involved. The findings further highlight wider questions around power and autonomy in mental health care.

