Jung YS, Kim YE, Ock M, Yoon SJ. J. Korean Med. Sci. 2024; 39(7): e67.
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Academy of Medical Science)
38412612
BACKGROUND: The measurement of health levels and monitoring of characteristics and trends among populations and subgroups are essential for informing evidence-based policy decisions. This study aimed to examine the burden of disease in Korea for both the total population and subgroups in 2020, as well as analyze changes in disease burden from 2008 to 2020.
Language: en
*Disability-Adjusted Life Years; *Life Expectancy; Burden of Disease; Cost of Illness; Disability-Adjusted Life Years; Female; Global Burden of Disease; Global Health; Health Policy; Humans; Korean National Burden of Disease Study; Male; Quality-Adjusted Life Years; Republic of Korea/epidemiology; Years Lived with Disability; Years of Life Lost