Abstract

BACKGROUND: The measurement of health levels and monitoring of characteristics and trends among populations and subgroups are essential for informing evidence-based policy decisions. This study aimed to examine the burden of disease in Korea for both the total population and subgroups in 2020, as well as analyze changes in disease burden from 2008 to 2020.



METHODS: We employed the methodology developed in the Korean National Burden of Disease and Injuries Study to calculate disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) by sex, causes, region, and income level from 2008 to 2020. DALYs were derived by combining years of life lost and years lived with disability.



RESULTS: In 2020, the burden of disease for the Korean population was estimated to be 25,439 DALYs per 100,000 population, reflecting a 13.8% increase since 2008. The leading causes of DALYs were diabetes mellitus, followed by low back pain and ischemic stroke. A sex-specific gap reversal was observed, with the disease burden for men surpassing that of women starting in 2017. Furthermore, variations in disease burden were identified across 250 regions and income quintiles.



CONCLUSION: It is imperative to establish appropriate health policies that prioritize the diseases with significantly increasing burdens and subgroups experiencing high disease burdens. The findings of this study are expected to serve as a foundation for developing healthcare policies aimed at improving the health levels of Koreans and achieving health equity.

Language: en