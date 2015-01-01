Abstract

Narcissistic trauma can lead to disruption of the personality functioning system. Therefore, it is important to study the persons who have it, their traits, the sphere of relationships, and strategies of social adaptation. The research aims to study narcissism indicators among individuals with narcissistic trauma diagnosed during a therapeutic conversation to identify its connection with loneliness, life satisfaction, and communication style. The empirical research involved 32 people who sought psychotherapeutic help. All participants provided written consent to participate in the research. A clinical methodology was used to identify the degree of personal narcissism-the Narcissism Assessment Test. The study of the dominant style of social interaction revealed the dominance of two opposite styles: straightforward-aggressive and responsible-generous. Thus, narcissistic trauma is likely to lead to dysfunction of the self-system, and the ability to enjoy life and communication. The data obtained can be useful for both theoretical psychologists and psychotherapists.

