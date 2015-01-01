SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Heberger JR, Wurzelbacher SJ. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000003067

38412260

OBJECTIVE: This study summarized the frequency and cost of mining-related injuries.

METHODS: Mining-related workers' compensation (WC) claims data from 35 states were summarized to report counts, claim rates, and costs for 2012-2019. These data were compared with Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) injury and employment data for the same period.

RESULTS: Despite system differences, both WC and MSHA counts and rates declined over time and injury patterns were similar. Total WC costs were ~ $2.325B. Medical-only claims represented 59.4% of the claims by count, but only 3.3% of costs. Lost-time non-fatal claims represented 40.2% of the claims by count, but 90.2% of costs. Claims frequency and costs varied greatly by injury event/exposure, part of body, and nature.

CONCLUSIONS: Injury frequency has declined but costs remain high. The most costly and disabling cases were identified.


Language: en
