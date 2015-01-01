Abstract

Some of the primary reasons for sexual activities among college students include self-focused motives such as pleasure, along with other-focused motives that facilitate relatedness such as intimacy and emotional connection. However, college students' motivations for sex (or lack thereof) may also be impacted by the meaning they make of their own or peers' experience of "bad sex" - sex that is consensual yet "bad" or "negative" in some way. Therefore, the current study qualitatively explored college students' definitions of "bad sex." A total of 300 college-attending emerging adults (ages 18-25) provided open-ended responses regarding their definition of "bad sex" that is not sexual assault or rape. Using a thematic analytic approach, we identified six main themes on how participants defined what constituted "bad sex": (1) Lack of Pleasure, (2) Negative Outcomes (3) Unmet Expectations, (4) Sexual Violence, (5) Lack of Connection, and (6) Bad Partner. Additionally, the themes were examined based on gender identity, sexual activity status, sexual orientation, and relationship status. Implications for college sex education along with areas of future research with diverse populations and qualitative methodology are discussed.

