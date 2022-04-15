Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a global public health problem. Sensible media reporting on suicide could be useful in suicide prevention. This study aimed to evaluate the knowledge, attitude, and practice regarding media reporting on suicide among media persons of a province.



METHODS: A qualitative study was done among media persons of the province after obtaining ethical approval from the Institutional Review Committee. Data was collected through online platform using Google form from 15 April 2022 and 15 January 2023. A convenience sampling method was used. Descriptive statistics were used for the data analysis.



RESULTS: Among 165 media persons, 54 (32%) of the participants either agreed to or were neutral about prominently reporting suicide news, and 47 (28.48%) were undecided or agreed about mentioning the details of the event. Only 50 (30.30%) thought that it is always possible to help a person with suicidal thoughts. A total of 48 (29.09%) always reported providing information about where to seek help in case one is suicidal.



CONCLUSIONS: Media personnel were found to possess better knowledge about suicide reporting but exhibited inadequate practice in terms of providing method and site details and promoting support services, alongside maintaining an unfavorable attitude towards suicide. There is an urgent need to focus on coordination, standardisation, evidence generation and capacity building of media persons on suicide.



KEYWORDS: attitude; cross-sectional study; knowledge; suicide.

Language: en