Abstract

AIMS: Over 8,650 Highland dancers registered to compete in Royal Scottish Official Board of Highland Dancing events worldwide in 2019. While the burden of dance-related injuries is high among dancers, there are few studies examining Highland dance. The purpose of this study was to describe the prevalence of self-reported 1-year injury history and safe dance practices among female Highland dancers.



METHODS: Sixty-five female Canadian Highland dancers (median age 18; range 14-47) completed an anonymous online survey at the beginning of the 2019 championship season. Demographics (i.e., age, body mass index), exposure (e.g., months/year dancing), safe dance practices (e.g., environmental, physical, psychological), and 1-year injury history (i.e., yes/no) were self-reported. Three definitions of dance-related injury were used: 1) time-loss (missed ≥1 class, practice, performance, and/or competition); 2) medical attention (requiring professional medical care); and 3) any physical complaint that affected full participation.



RESULTS: Most participants were training at the elite standard/premier level (86%, 95%CI 75-93) and for ≥8 months/year (83%, 95%CI 75-93). The proportion of dancers reporting at least one physical complaint in the previous 1 year was 71% (95%CI 58-81). Sixty percent (95%CI 47-71) of dancers reported ≥1 medical attention and/or time-loss injury. All participants reported warming up regularly, with 59% (95%CI 46-70) participating in regular cool-downs.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of 1-year injury history among female Highland dancers is high. Education on the benefits of safe dance practice for Highland dancers may be useful. Prospective cohort studies are needed to understand the dynamic nature of dance injuries across a full competitive season.

