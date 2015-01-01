SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mueller TF, Nagral S. Nat. Rev. Nephrol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/s41581-024-00821-5

38409368

Global inequities and inequalities, human and health-care crises, transplantation successes in the face of limited organ availability, and desperate donors and recipients underlie the backstory of organ trafficking, namely the exploitation of the most vulnerable. Despite the framework set out by the Declaration of Istanbul for the ethical donation and transplantation of organs, organ trafficking remains a global challenge.

Keywords: Human trafficking


