Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The 988 telephone number was implemented in July 2022 as an easily accessible way to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and has been envisioned as one step in building a more robust crisis care continuum in the United States. This study aimed to describe how various stakeholders anticipated using 988 compared with the most widely known crisis line: 911.



METHODS: Focus groups (N=15, with 76 total participants) were conducted in three counties in New York State between October and November 2021, before the launch of 988. Five stakeholder groups were included: mental health services consumers, family members of consumers, community members, mental health providers, and crisis call takers. Thematic analysis was used to code and analyze all focus group transcripts.



RESULTS: Participants anticipated that key uses for 988 would be accessing support during a crisis, obtaining connections to local resources and services, and receiving alternatives to law enforcement response. However, participants continued to articulate uses for 911 during a mental health crisis, especially for situations involving "safety concerns." CONCLUSIONS: The broad expectations for 988 suggest that the line must be flexible and responsive to a range of needs and that communities should clearly define what is available through 988. More implementation research is needed to ensure a detailed understanding of those whom 988 is serving, how the line meets callers' needs, and the line's potential for connecting people to needed services.

