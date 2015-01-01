|
Pope LG, Patel A, Watson AC, Compton MT. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38410036
OBJECTIVE: The 988 telephone number was implemented in July 2022 as an easily accessible way to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and has been envisioned as one step in building a more robust crisis care continuum in the United States. This study aimed to describe how various stakeholders anticipated using 988 compared with the most widely known crisis line: 911.
911; 988; Crisis hotlines; Crisis intervention; Crisis response; Mental health crisis