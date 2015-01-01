Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mother-to-infant bonding difficulties (MIBD) are considered risk factors for postpartum depression and child-maltreatment behaviors. However, few longitudinal studies have examined this hypothesis. This study aims to explore the relationship between MIBD and subsequent maternal depression and child-maltreatment behaviors using longitudinal data from a 2021 Japanese nationwide survey.



METHODS: We studied 658 first-time mothers who had given birth within the past year and had not reported postpartum depression or child-maltreatment behaviors at baseline. The Japanese version of Mother-to-Infant Bonding Scale (MIBS) was used to measure MIBD. Subjects were monitored for six months and subsequently completed the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale and responded to inquiries about child-maltreatment behaviors.



RESULTS: After adjusting for covariates, MIBD was associated with higher odds of maternal depression (OR=1.737, 95 % CI [1.078, 2.797]) and child-maltreatment behaviors (OR=2.040, 95 % CI [1.401, 2.970]) six months later. Further analysis indicated that MIBD was particularly associated with a heightened risk of emotional abuse (OR=2.172, 95 % CI [1.486, 3.176]). Sensitivity analysis confirmed these findings through multiple approaches, such as applying inverse probability weighting to mitigate selection bias, using an alternative MIBS cutoff score of 5, and adopting a time-varying model to account for the dynamic nature of depressive symptoms and child-maltreatment behaviors.



CONCLUSION: Proactive screening for MIBD could serve as a valuable tool in the early detection of maternal depression and potential child-maltreatment behaviors.

Language: en