Chen C, Okawa S, Okubo R, Hagiwara K, Mizumoto T, Higuchi N, Nakagawa S, Tabuchi T. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 334: e115814.
PMID
38412713
BACKGROUND: Mother-to-infant bonding difficulties (MIBD) are considered risk factors for postpartum depression and child-maltreatment behaviors. However, few longitudinal studies have examined this hypothesis. This study aims to explore the relationship between MIBD and subsequent maternal depression and child-maltreatment behaviors using longitudinal data from a 2021 Japanese nationwide survey.
Child maltreatment; Early screening; Edinburgh postnatal depression scale; Emotional abuse; Longitudinal; Mother-to-infant bonding scale; Postpartum depression