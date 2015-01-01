Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the influence of bully victims on the suicidal tendencies of college students, and the moderating role of teacher emotional support and family support in the relationship between bully victims and college students' suicidal tendencies, in order to provide a reference for the effective intervention of college students' suicide behavior.



METHODS: Based on a survey of 15,560 college students. Multiple stepwise regression and Interaction analysis explore the impact of the bully victimization on college students' suicidal tendencies and the moderating role of family support and teacher emotional support in the relationship between the bully victim and college students' suicidal tendencies.



RESULTS: This study found that the Suicidal Tendencies score of college students was 19.79 points, indicating that some college students have a risk of suicidal tendencies; secondly, verbal bullying (β = 0.084, P <0.001), physical bullying (β = 0.222, P <0.001) and social relationship bullying (β = 0.122, P <0.001) have a positive and significant impact on the suicidal tendencies of college students; in addition, family support and teacher emotional support have a significant regulatory effect on the bully victim and college students Suicidal Tendencies and family support. The regulating effect was significantly higher than that of teacher emotional support.



CONCLUSION: Chinese college students have the risk of suicidal tendencies; peer bullying victimization is an important reason for affecting college students' suicidal tendencies, teacher emotional support is a protective factor for bully victims to affect college students' suicidal tendencies, and family support has a significant moderating effect on the bully victim and college students' suicidal tendencies. Therefore, it is necessary to actively adopt home-school linkage and home-school communication to reduce campus violence and increase the psychological resilience of college students.

Language: en