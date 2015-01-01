Abstract

A large number of motor vehicles and non-motorized vehicles mixed in the section of arterial highway crossing the town leads to many traffic problems. Therefore, it is necessary to set up a side divider between motorized and non-motorized lanes, and the appropriate spacing of lateral crossing openings to meet the needs of non-motorized vehicles crossing the highway has become a key issue that must be resolved. This paper investigates the traffic flow characteristics of mixed traffic flow on arterial highways through small town sections, and from the two dimensions of highway access efficiency and the psychological characteristics of cyclists, it calibrates the setting range of the spacing of non-motorized lateral crossing openings under different design speeds, which is used to regulate the behavior of non-motorized vehicles crossing the street, improve the safety level of the highway, reduce the lateral interference of the highway, and improve the road access efficiency. The accuracy of the research results is verified by microscopic simulation experiments, which proves that they can meet good expectations in practical engineering. The research results have theoretical significance and reference value for improving the status quo of machine-non-mixed traffic in the section of arterial highway passing through small towns, and enhancing the efficiency and safety of highway traffic. It also provides corresponding reference for the areas facing similar problems worldwide.

