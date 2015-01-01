Abstract

This project aimed to mitigate the risk of falls among oncology patients using Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) in the outpatient setting.







Methods: The project was conducted within outpatient settings, specifically encompassing outpatient clinics, daycare, radiology and radiotherapy, and rehabilitation at the SQCCCRC. The project employed an observational analytical design to assess the fall risk assessment procedure in outpatient settings. The project integrated a 7-step procedure for conducting an FMEA methodology, including defining the system or process, identifying potential failure mode, evaluating the effects of each failure mode, Assigning severity, likelihood, and detection of occurrence ratings, and identifying and implement corrective actions. In addition, Risk Priority Numbers (RPNs) were used to identify the impact of the interventions in reducing the risk of patient fall assessment and management.







Result: In the patient fall screening process, interventions yielded substantial reductions in RPNs for failure modes like "Wrong assessment" (57% decrease) and "Complex risk assessment scale" (63% decrease), addressing knowledge gaps and simplifying risk assessment. Similarly, the "Missed fall assessment" failure mode saw an impressive 80% reduction in RPN, rectifying unclear processes and knowledge gaps. In the Fall risk precaution measures process, interventions led to noteworthy RPN reductions, such as 80% for "Unclear fall precaution measures-responsibilities" and 57% for "Missed bracelets for high risk," demonstrating successful risk mitigation. Moreover, interventions in the Patient Education process achieved significant RPN reductions (57% and 55%) for "No/improper education" and "Unuse of educational material and resources," enhancing staff education and patient awareness. The total reduction in RPNs was 62% in all failure modes in the fall assessment and management process.







Conclusion: Overall, FMEA is a valuable strategy for reducing fall risks among oncology patients, but its success depends on addressing these limitations and ensuring the thorough execution and maintenance of the identified corrective actions.

