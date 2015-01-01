|
Citation
|
Möllerherm J, Saile R, Wieling E, Neuner F, Catani C. Dev. Psychopathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38414340
|
Abstract
|
Studies show that war leads to an increase in harsh parenting and a decrease in parental warmth, which in turn has a devastating impact on children's development. However, there is insufficient research on the factors that affect parenting in post-conflict regions. In addition, most previous studies on the role of parenting in the context of war rely on self-reports, which are subject to a number of limitations. To complement existing research, the present cross-sectional study used behavioral observations of 101 mothers and their 6-12 year old children to assess parenting in post-conflict northern Uganda. The aim of the current study was to explore associations between observed maternal warmth and coercion and self-reported socioeconomic status (e.g., mother's educational level) as well as maternal (e.g., posttraumatic stress disorder), child (e.g., externalizing problems), and social contextual factors (e.g., family violence).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
behavioral observations; externalizing problems; family violence; mother-child dyads; northern Uganda; parenting; post-conflict society