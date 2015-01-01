Abstract

Studies show that war leads to an increase in harsh parenting and a decrease in parental warmth, which in turn has a devastating impact on children's development. However, there is insufficient research on the factors that affect parenting in post-conflict regions. In addition, most previous studies on the role of parenting in the context of war rely on self-reports, which are subject to a number of limitations. To complement existing research, the present cross-sectional study used behavioral observations of 101 mothers and their 6-12 year old children to assess parenting in post-conflict northern Uganda. The aim of the current study was to explore associations between observed maternal warmth and coercion and self-reported socioeconomic status (e.g., mother's educational level) as well as maternal (e.g., posttraumatic stress disorder), child (e.g., externalizing problems), and social contextual factors (e.g., family violence).



RESULTS show a link between observed parenting, child characteristics, and family violence. Higher levels of children's externalizing problems were associated with more severe maternal coercion. In addition, a negative association was found between family violence and maternal warmth.



FINDINGS are discussed in terms of their implications for prevention and intervention programs and the use of behavioral observations in post-conflict environments.

Language: en