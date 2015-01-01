Abstract

Wrist injuries are not uncommon in forensic routine and are usually found in the context of suicides or as a result of psychiatric illnesses, e.g., borderline disorders. Sharp objects (knives, broken glass, etc.) are usually used. In the case reported here, a paranoid-schizophrenic man not only injured himself with razor blades on both wrists, but he also inflicted extensive wrist bite injuries using his dental prosthesis. In addition to the severance of flexor tendons, venous vessels and the left radial artery were torn with subsequent blood loss. At the time of death, there was also acute exposure to methadone and opiates. Patients suffering from psychotic illnesses have an increased risk of committing spectacular or bizarre suicides.

