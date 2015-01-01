Abstract

Trauma Center Trauma-Sensitive Yoga (TCTSY) is an evidence-based yoga protocol and approach used for somatic trauma care. Seven women participated in a 12-week TCTSY-integrated peer support group for sexual violence survivors at a community rape crisis center. Three semi-structured interviews were conducted: interview 1 at 1-2 months post-group, interview 2 at 8-9 months post-group, and interview 3 at 24-33 months post-group. Thematic analysis was conducted following Clandinin and Connelly's three-dimensional space approach. Participants described themes related to improvements in trauma symptoms, mind-body connection, present-centered awareness, self-regulation, and relationships with self and others. Changes were sustained at the final interview. TCTSY-integrated peer support groups appeared feasible and acceptable to women victim-survivors of sexual violence.

Language: en