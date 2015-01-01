|
Marchili MR, Bozzola E, Guolo S, Marchesani S, Spina G, Mascolo C, Vicari S, De Jacobis IT, Raponi M, Villani A. Ital. J. Pediatr. 2024; 50(1): e33.
38413993
BACKGROUND: Anorexia nervosa (AN) is a psychiatric disorders which may potentially led to a high risk of health medical complications, suicide and self-harming behaviour. Since Covid-19 pandemic onset in March 2020, evidence suggested an increase occurrence of AN. The main aim of the retrospective analysis is to define the cost of hospitalization in the acute phase (HAP) at IRCCS Bambino Gesù Children Hospital, Rome, Italy, over 2 years study. Secondary purposes are defining the main risk factors for a prolonged hospitalization (including age, sex and comorbidities) and the possible influence of Covid-19 pandemic on AN admission and hospital stay.
*Anorexia Nervosa/epidemiology/therapy; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Adolescent; Anorexia nervosa; Child; Children; Cost-Benefit Analysis; Covid-19; Hospitalization; Hospitalization acute cost; Humans; Pandemics; Retrospective Studies