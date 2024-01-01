SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Farah R, Kerns AF, Murray AC, Holstege CP. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2024.01.027

PMID

38416101

Abstract

PURPOSE: We describe trends in psilocybin exposures among adolescents and young adults as reported to US poison centers over the past decade.

METHODS: We queried the National Poison Data System for cases involving psilocybin during January 1, 2013-December 31, 2022. Persons aged 13-25 years were included. We examined exposures to psilocybin by demographics, clinical effects, level of care, and medical outcome.

RESULTS: During the 10-year study period, 4,055 psilocybin-involved exposures were reported among adolescents and young adults, 2,667 (65.8%) being single substance exposures. Most single substance cases received medical attention (adolescents: 75.3% [n = 1,176], young adults: 72.1% [n = 797]). We did not find significant change in the number of cases during 2013-2018. Cases started increasing in 2019. In 2022, cases more than tripled among adolescents and more than doubled among young adults, compared to 2018 (p <.0001).

DISCUSSION: Continued national surveillance is critical to determine the impact of psilocybin exposures on youth as it becomes increasingly available.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; NPDS; Psilocybin; Surveillance; Young adults

