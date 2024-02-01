Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood/adolescence adversities and mental disorders are higher among LGB youths. AIMS: To evaluate the role of childhood maltreatment, bullying, and mental disorders on the association between sexual orientation and suicidal ideation (SI); and the role of mental disorders on the association between discrimination and SI.



METHODS: Baseline and 12-month follow-up online surveys of Spanish first-year university students (18-24-year-olds). Multivariable logistic regression models assessed the effects of childhood/adolescence adversities and mental disorders in the relationship between sexual orientation, discrimination and SI.



RESULTS: A total of 1224 students were included (16,4 % LGBs). Risk factors of lifetime SI were sexual orientation (OR 2.4), any bullying (OR 2.4), any childhood maltreatment (OR 4.0), and any mental disorders (OR 3.8). Final model Area Under the Curve (AUC) 0.78. Among homosexual and bisexual students, discrimination showed increased risk of 12-month SI (OR 2.2), but this effect was no longer statistically significant when any 12-month mental disorder was added (OR 7.8). Final model AUC 0.72. LIMITATIONS: Sample of interest was relatively small. But it was similar to comparable studies and statistical adjustments have been performed. Assessment of mental disorders and SI was not based on clinical assessment. However, validated scales showing good diagnostic agreement with clinical judgement were used.



CONCLUSIONS: Childhood/adolescence adversities and mental disorders interact in the association between sexual orientation and SI. Mental disorders may mediate the association between sexual orientation discrimination and SI. Further research using larger samples and causal modelling approach assessing the mediators of SI risk among LGBs is needed.

Language: en