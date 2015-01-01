|
Clément P, Schlage WK, Hoeng J. J. Cannabis Res. 2024; 6(1): e9.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38414071
BACKGROUND: The primary components driving the current commercial fascination with cannabis products are phytocannabinoids, a diverse group of over 100 lipophilic secondary metabolites derived from the cannabis plant. Although numerous phytocannabinoids exhibit pharmacological effects, the foremost attention has been directed towards Δ(9)-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol, the two most abundant phytocannabinoids, for their potential human applications. Despite their structural similarity, THC and cannabidiol diverge in terms of their psychotropic effects, with THC inducing notable psychological alterations. There is a clear need for accurate and rapid THC measurement methods that offer dependable, readily accessible, and cost-effective analytical information. This review presents a comprehensive view of the present state of alternative technologies that could potentially facilitate the creation of portable devices suitable for on-site usage or as personal monitors, enabling non-intrusive THC measurements.
Language: en
Biofluids; Biosensor; Cannabis; Phytocannabinoids; THC detection; Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol