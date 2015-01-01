|
Castan A, Bonilla I, Chamarro A, Saurí J. J. Phys. Act. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
38417424
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Low rates of participation and quality of life (QoL) and high rates of psychological distress are common in spinal cord injury (SCI) population. Research has supported the mediating role of self-efficacy and functionality in improving psychosocial outcomes. Furthermore, evidence supports the impact of physical activity (PA) on psychosocial variables, but little is known about the types and intensities of PA. The objective of this study was to determine whether functionality and/or general self-efficacy (GSE) mediate the relationships between the various types of PA: (1) lifestyle and (2) leisure-time physical activity (LTPA); and various intensities of PA: (1) mild, (2) moderate, and (3) heavy PA with participation, psychological distress, and perception of QoL.
Keywords
leisure-time physical activity; lifestyle activity; participation; psychological distress; quality of life