Umaña-Taylor AJ, Sladek MR, Safa MD. J. Youth Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38418751
Ethnic-racial identity formation has significant consequences for positive youth development. Existing findings support the efficacy of the Identity Project, a school-based ethnic-racial identity intervention, when delivered by researchers; however, effectiveness of the program when delivered by teachers is unknown. This study examined changes in adolescents' (N = 180; 42.2% male, 50.6% female, 6.7% another gender identity; M(age) = 14.11, SD = 0.33; 38.3% Latinx, 33.9% White, 15.0% Black, 9.4% Asian American, 3.3% another ethnoracial background) ethnic-racial identity exploration as a function of their teachers' implementation of the Identity Project.
Language: en
Ethnic-racial identity; Intervention; School; Teachers