|
Citation
|
Vrablik L, Wing R. MedEdPORTAL Publ. 2024; 20: e11383.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Association of American Medical Colleges)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38414645
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Pediatric trauma has long been one of the primary contributors to pediatric mortality. There are multiple cases in the literature involving cyanide (CN) toxicity, carbon monoxide (CO) toxicity, and smoke inhalation with thermal injury, but none in combination with mechanical trauma.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Emergency Medicine/education; *Fires; *Multiple Trauma; *Smoke Inhalation Injury/diagnosis/therapy; Carbon Monoxide; Child; Cyanide; Emergency Medicine; Humans; Medical Toxicology; Pediatric Emergency Medicine; Polytrauma; Simulation; Thermal Injury; Trauma Triage