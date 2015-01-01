Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Pediatric trauma has long been one of the primary contributors to pediatric mortality. There are multiple cases in the literature involving cyanide (CN) toxicity, carbon monoxide (CO) toxicity, and smoke inhalation with thermal injury, but none in combination with mechanical trauma.



METHODS: In this 45-minute simulation case, emergency medicine residents and fellows were asked to manage a pediatric patient with multiple life-threatening traumatic and metabolic concerns after being extracted from a van accident with a resulting fire. Providers were expected to identify and manage the patient's airway, burns, hemoperitoneum, and CO and CN toxicities.



RESULTS: Forty learners participated in this simulation, the majority of whom had little prior clinical experience managing the concepts highlighted in it. All agreed or strongly agreed that the case was relevant to their work. After participation, learner confidence in the ability to manage each of the learning objectives was high. One hundred percent of learners felt confident or very confident in managing CO toxicity and completing primary and secondary surveys, while 97% were similarly confident in identifying smoke inhalation injury, preparing for a difficult airway, and managing CN toxicity.



DISCUSSION: This case was a well-received teaching tool for the management of pediatric trauma and metabolic derangements related to fire injuries. While this specific case represents a rare clinical experience, it is within the scope of expected knowledge for emergency medicine providers and offers the opportunity to practice managing multisystem trauma.

Language: en