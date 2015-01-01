|
Bastgen T, Evers J, Oedekoven C, Weide C, Herzog L, Ashton N, Zetterberg H, Blennow K, Albus A, Vidovic N, Kraff O, Deuschl C, Dodel R, Ross JA. Neurol. Res. Pract. 2024; 6(1): e13.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38419110
BACKGROUND: Repetitive traumatic brain injuries in American football players (AFPs) can lead to the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Clinical symptoms of CTE range from mood and behavioral changes to cognitive impairment, depression, and suicidality. So far, CTE cannot be diagnosed in vivo and thus specific diagnostic parameters for CTE need to be found, to observe and treat exposed athletes as early as possible. Promising blood-based biomarkers for CTE include total tau (tTau), hyperphosphorylated tau (pTau), neurofilament light protein (NF-L), glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), amyloid-β(40) (Aβ(40)), amyloid-β(42) (Aβ(42)) and calcium-binding protein B (S100-B). Previous studies have found elevated levels of these biomarkers in subjects exposed to TBIs, whereas cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) levels of Aβ(40) and Aβ(42) were decreased in CTE subjects. Here, we investigated whether young AFPs already exhibit changes of these biomarker candidates during the course of a single active season.
American football; Biomarkers; Chronic traumatic encephalopathy; Neurofilament light protein; Tau protein; Traumatic brain injury