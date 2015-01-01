|
Citation
|
Nyquist P. Neurocrit. Care 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38413489
|
Abstract
|
In ventilated patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), there is a yet uncharacterized subclinical brain injury associated with mechanical ventilation [1,2,3]. At present, no specific clinical or biological model has been definitively identified as a primary underlying cause of brain injury with the use of mechanical ventilation. This is of particular concern in patients with brain injury who are mechanically ventilated and vulnerable to further injury. In this issue of Neurocritical Care, Sanfilippo et al. [4] describe a data intensive prospective observational study examining the effects of recruitment maneuvers (RMs) on various measures of intracranial, cardiac, and pulmonary function. RMs are essential for critical care ventilator management in the ICU and have been hypothesized to cause subclinical brain injury from elevations in intrathoracic pressure and its secondary effects on brain perfusion.
Language: en