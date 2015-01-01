Abstract

This research examines the long-term drivers of suicides in Turkey, focusing on the effects of uncertainty and the Misery Index. In this regard, this study utilizes yearly data covering the 1980-2019 period. Additionally, it employs the augmented autoregressive distributed lag (AARDL) approach to confirm the cointegrating relationships in the proposed models and estimate the long-term effects of selected determinants on suicides. The empirical analysis produced the following long-run findings: First, cointegration exists between suicide and its determinants in Turkey. Second, uncertainty and the Misery Index significantly increase suicides. Third, tobacco consumption is positively associated with suicides. Fourth, economic growth and industrial output significantly inhibit suicides in Turkey. These findings underline that in developing open economies like Turkey, improving socio-economic factors can play a significant role in curbing suicidal behavior.

